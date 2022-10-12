Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,408 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,041. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41.

