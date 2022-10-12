Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.11

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $514.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $340,749.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.