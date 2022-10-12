Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

American Water Works stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.93 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

