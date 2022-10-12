Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,728,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.20.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

