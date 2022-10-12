Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.5 %

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $27.77. 34,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,427. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

