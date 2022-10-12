Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.71. The stock had a trading volume of 80,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,840. The company has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

