Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Schmitt Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMIT traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 19,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Schmitt Industries has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schmitt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.