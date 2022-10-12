Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

