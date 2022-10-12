SaTT (SATT) Price Up 119.5% Over Last Week

SaTT (SATT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, SaTT has traded up 119.5% against the dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $121,129.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SaTT

SaTT’s genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

