Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Down 87.6% in September

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 399,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA remained flat at $10.02 on Wednesday. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 608.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 115,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 98,878 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 92,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sarissa Capital Acquisition

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

