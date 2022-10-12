Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sapiens International has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.25 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Sapiens International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

