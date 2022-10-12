Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

