Sanford Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.36 Million in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter.

SMLF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,711. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

