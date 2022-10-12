Sanford Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanford Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $79.59. 123,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $108.15.

