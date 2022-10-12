Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 1,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,324. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,162.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

