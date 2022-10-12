Safe Universe (SFU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14,316.88

Safe Universe (SFU) traded down 74.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Safe Universe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Universe has a market cap of $14,316.88 and $157,978.00 worth of Safe Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Universe has traded down 76.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Universe alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001416 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Token (POS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Universe Token Profile

Safe Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2022. Safe Universe’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,903,478,997,900,670 tokens. Safe Universe’s official website is safeuniverse.io. The Reddit community for Safe Universe is https://reddit.com/r/safeuniversebsc. Safe Universe’s official Twitter account is @safe_universe.

Buying and Selling Safe Universe

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Universe (SFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safe Universe has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe Universe is 0 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $587.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safeuniverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.