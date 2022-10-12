Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $4.84 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00025267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $100.77 million and $106,666.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00291436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00129645 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00062322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.77980584 USD and is up 13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $103,431.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.