Safe Energy (ENERGYX) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Safe Energy has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Safe Energy has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Safe Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Energy Token Profile

Safe Energy (ENERGYX) is a token. It launched on May 12th, 2021. Safe Energy’s total supply is 660 tokens and its circulating supply is 253 tokens. Safe Energy’s official Twitter account is @officialenergyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Energy is https://reddit.com/r/safeenergyxofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Energy is safeenergyx.io/news. The official website for Safe Energy is safeenergyx.io.

Buying and Selling Safe Energy

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Energy (EnergyX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safe Energy has a current supply of 660.10569182 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe Energy is 0 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safeenergyx.io.”

