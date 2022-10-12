Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RUSHA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $382,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter worth $279,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

