Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Holdings Cut by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVT. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RVT opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

