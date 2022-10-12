Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.44. 3,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

