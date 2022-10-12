Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. 97,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

