Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.66. 16,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $178.52 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

