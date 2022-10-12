Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, TNF LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.