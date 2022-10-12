Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,900. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

