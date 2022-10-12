Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,885. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.08. The company has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.