Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE VFC traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 76,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,836. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

