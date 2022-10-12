Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $191.65 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.