Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.95. 82,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,395. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $287.04 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

