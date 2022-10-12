Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 26,354 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

