Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $2.71 on Major Exchanges

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Router Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00014109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $23.97 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,849,808 tokens. The official website for Router Protocol is www.routerprotocol.com. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Router Protocol is routerprotocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol (ROUTE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Router Protocol has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 8,840,938.3427 in circulation. The last known price of Router Protocol is 2.66410566 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $958,310.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.routerprotocol.com/.”

