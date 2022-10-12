Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 3.81 and last traded at 3.85. 58,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,293,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.19.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 5.20 and a 200-day moving average of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $35,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

