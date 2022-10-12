RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 13,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.