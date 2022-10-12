RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 13,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.42.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
