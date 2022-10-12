RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMMZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,552. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

