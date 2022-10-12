Rise Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 1,708,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,993,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.