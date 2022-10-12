Rise Advisors LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 7.1% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA remained flat at $48.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,086. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

