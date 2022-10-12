Rise Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.03. 23,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,337. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

