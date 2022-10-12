Rise Advisors LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.10. The company had a trading volume of 75,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,885. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.96 and its 200-day moving average is $250.08. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

