Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.61.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of QSR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.82. 58,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $7,272,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $14,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
