Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.61.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.82. 58,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $7,272,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, RDST Capital LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $14,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

