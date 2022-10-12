Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Down 5.1%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 153,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 106,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Reservoir Media Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $291.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,940 shares in the company, valued at $515,664.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.