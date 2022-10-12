Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Down 5.1%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 153,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 106,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,940 shares in the company, valued at $515,664.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reservoir Media Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

