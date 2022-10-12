Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$226.95 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,546.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,624,016. Also, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$551,546.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 463,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,078,983.42. Insiders bought 479,935 shares of company stock worth $4,226,837 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

