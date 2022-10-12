Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.79) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 629.38 ($7.60).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO traded down GBX 3.28 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 470.23 ($5.68). 27,152,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,907. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,358.75.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

About Rentokil Initial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 45.64%.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.