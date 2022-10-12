Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.14

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.14 and traded as high as $30.20. Renren shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 19,721 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren in the 1st quarter worth about $5,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renren by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Renren by 37,033.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

