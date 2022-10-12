Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.14

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.14 and traded as high as $30.20. Renren shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 19,721 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Renren Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renren (RENN)
