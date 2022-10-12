ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE SOL opened at $4.59 on Monday. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.15 million, a PE ratio of -114.75 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ReneSola by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

