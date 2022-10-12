Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 11,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 62,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPHM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.