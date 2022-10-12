ReFork Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.64 Million (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, ReFork has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReFork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a total market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $6,223.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReFork Token Profile

ReFork’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 tokens. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/refork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork (EFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ReFork has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ReFork is 0.07959733 USD and is up 36.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,246.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://refork.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

