reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $0.0171 on Top Exchanges

reflect.finance (RFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $160,961.46 and $20,129.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance launched on November 18th, 2020. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,561 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is foundation-reflect.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @reflectfinance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “reflect.finance (RFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. reflect.finance has a current supply of 9,436,560.60002008. The last known price of reflect.finance is 0.01705722 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflect.finance.”

