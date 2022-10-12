Refereum Market Cap Tops $29.98 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and approximately $334,338.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.46 or 0.27638498 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is https://reddit.com/r/refereum. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum (RFR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Refereum has a current supply of 4,999,650,000 with 4,999,180,100 in circulation. The last known price of Refereum is 0.00595732 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $968,359.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://refereum.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

