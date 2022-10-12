Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

RWT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 35,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,919. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $702.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

