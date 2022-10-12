Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research downgraded Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.
Redwood Trust Stock Down 4.6 %
RWT traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 35,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,919. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $702.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.