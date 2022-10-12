Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading Down 1.7%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

Featured Articles

